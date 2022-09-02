BOTH PHOTOS: The West Virginia Shakespeare Festival, Alchemy Theatre and Foundry Theater present William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” on Thursday at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Shakespeare Festival returns for its fifth year this weekend.
Alchemy Theatre Troupe, a local community theater, is featuring two plays as part of the festival — a truncated version of “The Taming of the Shrew” and “Return to the Forbidden Planet,” which is a rock ’n’ roll jukebox and sci-fi musical loosely based on “The Tempest.”
Executive director Nora Ankrom said the festival is a way for modern audiences to engage in William Shakespeare’s classic plays. A grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council supports the festival and expansions to include workshops and lectures. More information about the festival and tickets can be found online at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
“Return to the Forbidden Planet” will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and “The Taming of the Shrew” will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances will be at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in City Hall in Huntington.
