CHARLESTON — Soldiers from the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 111th Engineer Brigade made it home for the holidays Saturday after a deployment to the Middle East.

Based in Eleanor, about 120 soldiers with the unit left the state in February and were headquartered in Kuwait while they were tasked with missions in a nine-country area, according to information from the West Virginia National Guard.

The brigade carried out more than 500 missions, including supporting the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. They designed and built a camp, “Freedom Village,” where more than 5,400 refugees stayed while they were processed through the system, according to the release. The village included living quarters, dining and medical services.

The soldiers landed Saturday afternoon at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston.

