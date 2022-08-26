The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Students and faculty from West Virginia State University gathered Friday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Katherine Johnson, an alumna of the school, on what would have been her 104th birthday.

Johnson, who died in February 2020 at the age of 101, began attending West Virginia State at 14, when — as a Black woman — she was unable to pursue further education in her native Greenbrier County. Four years later, she graduated from the school with degrees in both mathematics and French.

Caity Coyne can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.