HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 15, on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street Exit of Interstate 64. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.
The focus of the checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police detachment.