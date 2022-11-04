The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured.

CHARLESTON — The State of West Virginia continued to exceed its tax revenue expectations last month.

The state took in $492.594 million in October, which exceeded the state’s estimates by $147.763 million, according to a report prepared for the Senate Finance Committee.

