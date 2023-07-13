The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia will participate in a national effort to curb speeding on state highways throughout the rest of the month, with state officials saying they are particularly concerned about safety in work zones this summer.

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a speeding enforcement campaign, Gov. Jim Justice said this week during a virtual administration briefing.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

