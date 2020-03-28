CHARLESTON — West Virginia is now eligible to receive more than $40 million to address substance use disorder, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday.
The $43 million was awarded to the State Opioid Response grant program and will come from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The funding amount was determined by several factors, including mortality rates, a change resulting in a measure Capito authored and Manchin supported to prioritize states hit hardest by the drug crisis.
Capito said the resources are a critical component to support those suffering from opioid usage.
“Our efforts must never waver when it comes to the substance abuse epidemic,” she said.
“With opioid overdose deaths down in West Virginia this past year, it is even more critical that we build on this momentum to provide the resources to help continue, expand and strengthen our efforts to curb this epidemic.”
Manchin said he was glad to see the investment into the West Virginia community, where the highest overdose death rate per capita occurs.
“I look forward to seeing the impacts of these programs on our entire state,” he said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for West Virginia to receive the funding we need to combat the opioid epidemic facing our state and nation.”
The state previously had been awarded $42 million from the same program in 2019.
The State Opioid Response program provides funding to states to develop approaches for prevention, treatment and recovery from opioid use disorders.
It has also updated language to allow grantees to use the funds to address stimulant-related challenges that are affecting states and communities nationally.