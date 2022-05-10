HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia primary election is today.
Voters will go to precincts to cast ballots. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
According to data from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, Cabell County had 2,658 early voters. Of the 409 absentee ballots requested in the county, 213 had been returned as of Monday. To check the status of an absentee ballot, visit govotewv.com.
Voters can also find their polling place information on the website, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. Cabell County has 68 precincts.
Several items are on ballots in Cabell County, including the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate races, House of Delegates seats and election of county officials. Levies for Autism Services Center and Green Acres Regional Center are also to be decided. A sample ballot appeared in the April 22 and May 4 editions of The Herald-Dispatch and can be found at www.herald-dispatch.com. Responses by candidates to survey questions are on the newspaper’s website.
West Virginia voters must show a valid and unexpired form of identification at the polls on Election Day. The Secretary of State’s website said acceptable non-photo identification includes voter registration cards, Medicare cards, Social Security cards, birth certificates or a West Virginia hunting or fishing license. Acceptable photo identification are driver’s licenses issued by another state, student ID cards or a concealed carry permit.
Seniors may ride Tri-State Transit Authority buses for free on Election Day.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
