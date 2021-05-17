CHARLESTON — Participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will receive a temporary benefit increase for the purchase of additional fruits and vegetables, West Virginia officials announced Monday.
Through $490 million in support to the WIC program from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has offered a boost to the cash-value benefit amount for the months of June, July, August and September. This will allow the West Virginia WIC program to temporarily increase the benefit to $35 per month for each eligible participant.
WIC clinics will begin to distribute the increased benefits June 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
The program provides women, infants and children up to the age of 5, who are at nutritional risk, with healthy foods to supplement their diets, as well as breastfeeding support, nutrition education and health care referrals. For more information or to apply, visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.