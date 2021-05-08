Grade 1-2
First Place
Sophia Boggs
“Penny the Penguin’s Problem”
Big Otter Elementary School — Amanda Douglas
Second Place
Kara McKinney
“The Joys of Baking and Cooking”
Welch Elementary School — Elizabeth Scott
Third Place
Corbin See
“The View From Above”
Romney Elementary School — LuAnn Walker
Grade 3-4
First Place
Sophia Lowther
“Reflection in the Mirror”
Leading Creek Elementary School — Athena Morris
Second Place
Ellie Burns
“Unwanted”
White Sulphur Springs Elementary School — Heather Hefner
Third Place
Eliza Canter
“The Oak Tree”
French Creek Elementary School — Christine Hull
Grade 5-6
First Place
Kamryn Buck
“The Life of an ER Nurse”
Warm Springs Middle School — Chuck Walker
Second Place
Brayden Collins
“I Am A Patriot”
Ashton Elementary School — Alison Townson
Third Place
Isaac Cook
“24 Hours of Le Mans”
Rivesville Elementary/Middle School — Kelsey Offutt
Grade 7-8
First Place
Lucy Lambert
“Wilting Flowers”
Mountaineer Middle School — Heather Swanger
Second Place
Claire Johnson
“Zombies”
Huntington Middle School — Leann Haines
Third Place
Kaydence Monti
“Two Ravens and a Window”
Buckhannon Upshur Middle School — Sherry Hardy
Grade 9-10
First Place
Carmen Donnelly
“The Hairbrush”
Harman School — Kelly Teter
Second Place
Morgan Reed
“A Redemption of My Self-Worth”
Oak Hill High School — Jennifer Kirk
Third Place
Alexus Vance
“Museums Aren’t Just for Dinosaurs”
Chapmanville Regional High School — Jennifer Trump
Grade 11-12
First Place
Anna DuVall
“Aquiline”
Bridgeport High School — Amy Lohmann
Second Place
Richard Rose
“Reminisce”
Princeton Senior High School — Laura Presley
Third Place
Mia Pino
“Blooming Vengeance”
Oak Hill High School — Amanda Taylor