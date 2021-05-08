The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Grade 1-2

First Place

Sophia Boggs

“Penny the Penguin’s Problem”

Big Otter Elementary School — Amanda Douglas

Second Place

Kara McKinney

“The Joys of Baking and Cooking”

Welch Elementary School — Elizabeth Scott

Third Place

Corbin See

“The View From Above”

Romney Elementary School — LuAnn Walker

Grade 3-4

First Place

Sophia Lowther

“Reflection in the Mirror”

Leading Creek Elementary School — Athena Morris

Second Place

Ellie Burns

“Unwanted”

White Sulphur Springs Elementary School — Heather Hefner

Third Place

Eliza Canter

“The Oak Tree”

French Creek Elementary School — Christine Hull

Grade 5-6

First Place

Kamryn Buck

“The Life of an ER Nurse”

Warm Springs Middle School — Chuck Walker

Second Place

Brayden Collins

“I Am A Patriot”

Ashton Elementary School — Alison Townson

Third Place

Isaac Cook

“24 Hours of Le Mans”

Rivesville Elementary/Middle School — Kelsey Offutt

Grade 7-8

First Place

Lucy Lambert

“Wilting Flowers”

Mountaineer Middle School — Heather Swanger

Second Place

Claire Johnson

“Zombies”

Huntington Middle School — Leann Haines

Third Place

Kaydence Monti

“Two Ravens and a Window”

Buckhannon Upshur Middle School — Sherry Hardy

Grade 9-10

First Place

Carmen Donnelly

“The Hairbrush”

Harman School — Kelly Teter

Second Place

Morgan Reed

“A Redemption of My Self-Worth”

Oak Hill High School — Jennifer Kirk

Third Place

Alexus Vance

“Museums Aren’t Just for Dinosaurs”

Chapmanville Regional High School — Jennifer Trump

Grade 11-12

First Place

Anna DuVall

“Aquiline”

Bridgeport High School — Amy Lohmann

Second Place

Richard Rose

“Reminisce”

Princeton Senior High School — Laura Presley

Third Place

Mia Pino

“Blooming Vengeance”

Oak Hill High School — Amanda Taylor

