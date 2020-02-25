CHARLESTON — Katherine Johnson, the West Virginia-born NASA “computer” whose brilliance with numbers sent astronauts safely to the moon and back, died Monday. She was 101.
Born Creola Katherine Coleman in White Sulphur Springs, where her mother taught school and her father farmed and worked at The Greenbrier, Johnson pushed her way past barriers of race and gender to launch a 33-year career with NASA. There, she was recognized as “one of the greatest minds ever to grace our agency or our country,” according to Charles Bolden, the former astronaut who led the space agency from 2009 to 2017.
While growing up in Greenbrier County, Johnson attended segregated schools, mandated by state law prior to 1954’s Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling.
During Johnson’s elementary school years in Greenbrier County, public education for black students ended after completion of eighth grade. Following the lead of her three older siblings, Johnson enrolled in a black high school affiliated with West Virginia State College in Institute, a traditionally African American institution of higher learning now known as West Virginia State University.
After graduating from high school at 13, she enrolled at West Virginia State College and took classes from W.W. Schieffelin Claytor, a recent University of Michigan graduate and the third African American to obtain a doctorate in mathematics. Claytor became a mentor to Johnson and began adding new math classes to the college’s curriculum after Johnson completed all the available classes.
After graduating with honors in 1937 at 18, Johnson taught for a black public schools system in Marion, Virginia, where she met her first husband, James Gobel, a chemistry teacher and coach. In 1939, Johnson was accepted as one of the three first black graduate students at West Virginia University but left the program after the first semester to begin raising a family.
She returned to teaching when her three daughters reached elementary school age. She worked in Morgantown and Bluefield before moving to Hampton, Virginia, where in 1953 she began working for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, or NACA, NASA’s predecessor. She started as a “computer,” a job description the agency used for non-engineer “subprofessionals” who employed mathematics to check the work of engineers, who at the time were all white and male.
Soon, she was assigned the task of analyzing data from flight tests and investigating wake turbulence as a cause of plane crashes.
In 1956, three years after the death of her first husband, she married Army Capt. James A. Johnson, a Korean War veteran, whom she met in church. He died last year.
As NACA became NASA, Johnson developed equations used to send astronaut Alan Shepard on America’s first manned space flight, Freedom 7, in 1961, and John Glenn on the nation’s first orbital flight on Friendship 7 the following year. Glenn insisted that Johnson verify calculations made by mission engineers before declaring he was good to go on the flight.
According to her official NASA biography, Johnson considered her greatest contribution to space exploration to be her calculations that helped link Project Apollo’s lunar lander with the moon-orbiting command module, making six successful manned moon landings possible.
Johnson later worked on the Space Shuttle program and authored or co-wrote a total of 26 research reports before retiring from the agency in 1986.
In her retirement, she became an advocate for mathematics, speaking at schools and educational forums across the country.
“Katherine Johnson refused to be limited by society’s expectations of her gender and race while expanding the boundaries of humanity’s reach,” President Barack Obama said during a 2015 ceremony in which he presented Johnson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Later that year, Johnson was named the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s West Virginian of the Year.
In 2016, Johnson’s life and career were featured in Margot Lee Shetterly’s nonfiction book “Hidden Figures,” which was adapted into a Hollywood movie of the same name later that year.
The following year, NASA dedicated the Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility, a building at the agency’s Langley, Virginia, research center, in her honor.
Johnson’s survivors include two daughters, Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.