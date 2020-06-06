Essential reporting in volatile times.

Landing craft on the beach are shown during D-Day on June 6, 1944, in France. Color images of the D-Day invasion and aftermath bring an immediacy to wartime memories. They were filmed by Hollywood director George Stevens and rediscovered years after his death.

 War footage from the George Stevens Collection at the Library of Congress

More than 4,000 Allied forces died while storming the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944. That number includes these 38 West Virginians, listed with their home counties, who served in different capacities during the war and paid the ultimate sacrifice 76 years ago. They are:

Winston Lodge Alexander, McDowell County

James O. Boggess, Kanawha County

David E. Casto, Nicholas County

Donald G. Colangelo, Mingo County

Darius W. Crites, Upshur County

Joe DiCiuccio, Raleigh County

Jasper N. Elswick, Roane County

Curtis C. Feathers, Preston County

Jesse M. Hawkins, no home county identified

Elsworth M. Heck, Cabell County

Martin V. Hughes, Kanawha County

Edward L. Jones, Wood County

Alva Jackson Night, Braxton County

Eston C. Kuhn, Barbour County

James D. Lake, Braxton County

Bernard H. Lipscomb, Doddridge County

John Manfredi, Barbour County

Charles H. Manning, Hancock County

Conrad Cecil Mason, Ohio County

John Hobert Mathews, Pocahontas County

Charles G. McCalvin, Logan County

Jamie Edgar McComb, Pocahontas County

John Burk McCue, Monongalia County

Vernon C. McDaniel, Berkeley County

Norman G. Miller, Harrison County

William L. Mollohan Jr., Kanawha County

Louis F. Nesci, Mineral County

Shirley J. Phillips, Randolph County

John Henry Shreves, Harrison County

William H. Smith, Raleigh County

Floyd Spiker, Preston County

Max L. Stemple, Preston County

Robert Charles Stonebraker, Harrison County

Raymond L. Winebrener, Mason County

Benjamin F. Winn, McDowell County

Benjamin H. Wirtz, Mercer County

Robert L. Wolverton, Randolph County

Source: Veterans Memorial Database, West Virginia Archives and History

