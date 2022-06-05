Landing craft on the beach are shown during D-Day on June 6, 1944, in France. Color images of the D-Day invasion and aftermath bring an immediacy to wartime memories. They were filmed by Hollywood director George Stevens and rediscovered years after his death.
War footage from the George Stevens Collection at the Library of Congress
This D-Day photo, taken from a landing barge by a Coast Guard combat photographer, shows the first wave of U.S. troops, waist-deep in water, going ashore on the French coast under heavy machine-gun fire from German soldiers.
File photos | National Archives and Records Administration
A U.S. soldier inscribes a name on a burial bag for American dead at a temporary cemetery near an Allied beachhead in France on June 8, 1944, two days after D-Day.
File photo | National Archives and Records Administration
U.S. Navy 2nd Beach Battalion on Utah Beach, Bay of Seine, take captured radio-controlled German “Bettle” tanks apart to see what made them tick on June 11, 1944.
File photo | National Archives and Records Administration
German prisoners dig graves for U.S. soldiers who were buried in a temporary cemetery near the beach in France on June 9, 1944.
File photo | National Archives and Records Administration
