HUNTINGTON — Joseph Autumn Slash, West Virginia’s first Black superintendent, was honored Saturday during a celebration at the Cabell County Board of Education.

During the celebration, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams declared the public roads surrounding the Board of Education office as Honorary Joseph A. Slash Education Square. Slash served as the district superintendent from 1977-82, and Williams said he inspires people to this day.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

