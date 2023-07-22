Mayor Steve Williams, right, and Joseph Alexandar Slash, left, unveil a sign designating the roads around the Cabell County Schools Central Office as the Honorary Joseph A. Slash Education Square on Saturday at the Cabell County Board of Education office in Huntington.
Joseph Alexandar Slash speaks during a ceremony honoring the life of his father Joseph Autumn Slash, Cabell County Schools’ first Black superintended, on Saturday at the Cabell County Board of Education office in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Joseph Autumn Slash, West Virginia’s first Black superintendent, was honored Saturday during a celebration at the Cabell County Board of Education.
During the celebration, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams declared the public roads surrounding the Board of Education office as Honorary Joseph A. Slash Education Square. Slash served as the district superintendent from 1977-82, and Williams said he inspires people to this day.
