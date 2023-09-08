The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Providing caregivers with a needed break while giving older people a chance to socialize with their peers and alleviate the isolation and loneliness that many experience is the goal of West Virginia's first medical adult day care center in Huntington.

On Friday, Hospice of Huntington, through its non-hospice service line, Tri-State LifeCare, cut the ribbon on its new 5,000-square-foot Tri-State LifeCare AdultDay facility on Stonecrest Drive, just off the 5th Street Road exit of Interstate 64.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you