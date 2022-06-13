The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Many anglers brought their children to lakes, rivers and ponds across West Virginia to introduce them to the joy of fishing during the state’s Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday in Barboursville, the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance hosted the fourth annual Tri-State Kids Fishing Day and on Sunday several anglers continued to take advantage of the event.

Free Fishing Days is part of a national effort to encourage new anglers to get out and enjoy this outdoor tradition without having to first buy a license.

Those who want to continue fishing after this weekend can purchase a new fishing license or to renew an existing one at WVfish.com. For more information about fishing opportunities in West Virginia, go to WVdnr.gov/fishing.

