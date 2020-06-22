BARBOURSVILLE — One lane of Interstate 64 in Barboursville has been shut down after a truck hauling dirt or fertilizer spilled its load on the road.
According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, some type of dirt or fertilizer spilled on to the interstate Monday morning in the right lane, just west of the mall exit at mile marker 20.
Department of Highways crews are on the scene and are expected to be assisted by members of the Barboursville Fire Department, who will spray the debris off the road.
Dispatchers were unsure of how long the lane closure would be in effect.
Check back later for more on this developing story.