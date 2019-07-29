CHARLESTON — After seeing success with the pilot project in the Western Regional Jail, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is expanding the G.O.A.L.S. treatment program to two more jails in the state.
By September, the program will be offered at the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville, and the goal is to also get it into one more, possibly Eastern Regional or Potomac Highland, said Betsy Jividen, corrections and rehabilitation commissioner. The end goal is to get the program into every regional jail.
"And to have people that are in sustained recovery coming out of these programs and abstaining from substance use disorder and the related criminal content that comes with it," Jividen said. "But the immediate goal is to get it to as many inmates as possible."
While a substance use disorder treatment program has long been offered in the state's prisons, the regional jails did not have any type of recovery programs before the pilot started this year at Western Regional.
The approximately six-month program is designed to bring awareness to a person's unhealthy attitudes and behaviors so they can begin to work toward changing those attitudes and behaviors. Inmates work through the program eight hours a day with the help of counselors and six workbooks with topics like criminal and addictive thinking, relapse prevention, and release and reintegration.
Debbie Hissom, director of correctional health care, said the great thing about the program is it is revolving, so new people can be added at any time and pick up right where the group is.
"A big part of what we are doing is that thinking side of it, the behavioral side of it," Jividen said. "What you are doing not only by your substance abuse but your actions and your activity are affecting so many people with long-lasting impacts."
Successful completion of the program means a reduced sentence, supervised release or some other form of alternative sentencing.
Each person leaves the program with an individualized recovery plan with best practices and tips to help them succeed, like their personal triggers.
"We are trying to stress accountability," Jividen said. "Not only in this program but we are trying to use recovery coaches and making sure they keep their appointments on the outside, making sure they are aware of community services available to them and that they get there. That's always one of the problems: Here's your appointment, but there's not follow up or accountability or reason in these people's minds to go. This way they are accountable to the courts or probation. We are hoping we don't get them back."
Hissom said they want the program participants to know someone is there for them they have a safety net.
While it is still too early to have any numbers to illustrate success (only three people have graduated), Hissom said they have received letters from inmates thanking them for the opportunity and stating they have already noticed a difference in how they think. Those already in jail are also asking if they can get into the program.
The inmates in the program are housed in a separate unit. The Western Regional program can hold 32 men and 16 females, and Jividen said there are 14 men and eight women currently on the wait list. Any judge in the state could refer someone to the program, which is another reason they knew they needed to expand the program's reach.
The key to the program's success is support from the state's judges, which must recommend candidates. The best candidate is someone who is motivated for treatment. Participants must agree to take part in the program.
Gary Johnson, a former judge and current assistant commissioner for corrections and rehabilitation, said judges have a unique perspective on who would excel in the program.
"You've had these people in court maybe once or twice, and you understand where the issues come from, drug addiction or some other source," he said.
Johnson said the program gives judges one more option for sentencing criminals, many of which are in the situation they are in because of substance use disorder. It can also pair with drug court.
All three emphasized it is not easy jail time.
"In theory, it's a lot easier to sit in jail and do nothing as opposed to working as hard as one needs to in this program," Jividen said. "This requires reading. It requires group. It's long, it's tiring, and it's emotionally exhausting."
Hissom said participants are forced to look at themselves and deal with past traumas. Some people decide they would rather do the time.
As a bonus, the program is inexpensive to deliver. The staff training was paid for with grants, and no new positions needed to be created. As people complete the program, it means they are being housed for shorter which saves the state money.
