HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department’s third clean sweep of the fall is this week.
The sweep is slated for Oct. 19-21 in Westmoreland and will include north of Waverly Road from 32nd Street West to the city limits and 5th Street West to 28th Street from the floodwall to the railroad, the city said.
Crew will sweep through alleys during this time. Other work includes cutting back trees and weeds in alleyways, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or lack proper registration and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.
During this time, residents in the area can set out bulky trash items before Oct. 19 that will be hauled away.
These items can include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Items that cannot be accepted include oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, and gas or propane tanks.
