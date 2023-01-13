HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building, located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
The Huntington Police Department will provide an updated report on crime in the Westmoreland area. Guest speaker will be Chase Lindsey, acting bridge engineer with the West Virginia Department of Highways, who will discuss replacement of the U.S. 60 bridge in Westmoreland near the Valley Health medical building.
Information will be given on grants for community groups from Try This WV, and the Huntington Pallottine Foundation. Deadlines for grant applications are mid-February 2023.
For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469.
