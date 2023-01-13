The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building, located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.

The Huntington Police Department will provide an updated report on crime in the Westmoreland area. Guest speaker will be Chase Lindsey, acting bridge engineer with the West Virginia Department of Highways, who will discuss replacement of the U.S. 60 bridge in Westmoreland near the Valley Health medical building.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.