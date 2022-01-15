HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank.
The Huntington City Council enacted an ordinance requiring owners of residential or commercial rental properties to provide the location of each property for a citywide rental registry. Guest speakers at the meeting of the association will be Shannon Stephens, housing inspector, and Mat Winters, city fire marshal, who will present an overview of the ordinance, its requirements and enforcement. Landlords, tenants and residents with rental properties in their neighborhoods are urged to attend.
Facial masks and social distancing will be observed. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469.
