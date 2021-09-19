HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank.
Westmoreland will be the kick-off site of the 2021 seasonal flu outreach by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. At 6 p.m., registered nurse Carol Simmons, with the health department, will administer free seasonal flu shots. At 6:30 p.m., the general meeting will begin.
Guest speakers will be Simmons, who will present the fall and winter 2021 outlook for seasonal flu and COVID-19; followed by City of Huntington first lady Mary Williams, speaking about her promotion of arts in Huntington through her activities with the theater.
The agenda also includes an updated crime report of the Westmoreland area by HPD officer Eddie Prichard.
Special invited guests are the local, county and state government representatives for the area.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469.
