HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
In observance of National Fire Prevention Month, the guest speaker will be Mat Winters, fire marshal with the Huntington Fire Department. Winters will present information on how to prevent residential fires, the department’s program for installation of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and an update on the status of a new fire station in Westmoreland.
Invited guests are Dr. Matt Rorhbach and Chad Lovejoy, area representatives in the West Virginia House of Delegates. They will provide information on the impact on Westmoreland and the city from the redistricting map of West Virginia and the status of proposed legislation for sober living houses in the state.
Other invited guests are City Council members at-large and District 1, Wayne County commissioners and Frances Case, member of the planning committee for a Westmoreland overpass for the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH).
The meeting is open to the public. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469.
