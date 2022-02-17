HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road in Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
Guest speakers at the meeting will be Shannon Stephens, housing inspector for single family properties, and Mat Winters, fire marshal, in charge of multifamily and commercial rentals.
Of the housing stock in Huntington, 51% is now rental property, with 67% in declining condition. To address the situation, the city administration passed an ordinance requiring a rental registry of residential and commercial rentals. Stephens and Winters will discuss the scope of the ordinance and its enforcement powers.
Questions may be directed to President Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.