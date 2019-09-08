HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building, located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the Camden Road United Bank.
Capt. Ray Cornwell, officer with the Huntington Police Department, will give the crime report for Westmoreland.
Dr. Matt Rohrbach, West Virginia House of Delegates, is the guest speaker. He will provide information on sober living houses and the laws that govern them.
The meeting is free and open to the public.