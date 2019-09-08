HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building, located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the Camden Road United Bank.

Capt. Ray Cornwell, officer with the Huntington Police Department, will give the crime report for Westmoreland.

Dr. Matt Rohrbach, West Virginia House of Delegates, is the guest speaker. He will provide information on sober living houses and the laws that govern them.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.