HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the clubhouse at 2962 Bradley Road, behind the former Camden Road United Bank.
Guest speaker will be Teresa Boyes, chief of volunteer services at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center.
Devotion will be by Carole Boster; pledge to the flag by Beverly Beldon; Hostess Committee is Marlene Thacker, chair, with Sandee Thacker and Sherri Blake. For additional information, contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.