HUNTINGTON — While the first day of winter will bring mild temperatures and sunshine to the Tri-State area Saturday, the West Virginia Division of Highways’ Snow Removal and Ice Control program is working to ensure roadways stay clear and safe in the event that snow and ice should occur.
Forecaster David Marsalek at the National Weather Service’s Charleston location said although there are no clear trends regarding extreme temperatures from now through March, the Ohio Valley area could be in for a wet winter.
“There’s no real trend either way for a colder or warmer winter,” Marsalek said. “However, we are trending wetter than normal over the winter months.”
In preparation for the potential increased precipitation, the DOH is working to inform the public of its procedures to take place during inclement weather.
“A clear understanding of our operational procedures is beneficial to both the DOH and to the public,” Highways Commissioner Byrd White said in a news release Wednesday.
According to the release, several factors influence how resources are distributed throughout the state.
The SRIC plans specifically for all 55 counties in the state long before winter weather makes its first appearance, gaining approval from the DOH’s central office in Charleston. These plans are then altered to fit specific situations in each district in accordance with the weather.
Should a winter storm occur, crews focus on “first priority routes,” according to the release.
“The highway system and travel patterns vary in each county; therefore, it is necessary to prioritize based on each county’s needs,” Deputy State Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston said in the release.
These high-priority routes typically include interstates, corridors and routes that connect to urban areas.
White said DOH crews are asked to stay on priority one routes before moving to secondary routes during back-to-back storms.
“The result may be that persons living along secondary routes could see a delay of 24 to 48 hours before trucks can make it out to some areas,” White said.
Roadway surface also plays a role in route priority, as gravel roadways are treated with sand or cinders as opposed to chemicals that are applied to asphalt and concrete.
Road conditions and updates can be found online at www.WV511.org.