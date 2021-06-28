HUNTINGTON — Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler resigned from her position on city council.
Wheeler, who respresented District 4, recently moved to a home outside of the district. Council members must reside within their district while in office. She made the announcement at the beginning of Monday’s council meeting.
“While serving our community in this capacity has been undoubtedly the greatest privilege and highest honor, our charter is not at all ambiguous,” Wheeler said in a statement. “Council members must reside in the district they represent and our new home is not within the necessary perimeters.”
Wheeler was also the chairwoman of the council. Councilman Mike Shockley assumed the role of chair, as he was previously elected as vice chair. Council members elected Councilwoman Holly Smith Mount to become vice chair.
In order to find a replacement to represent District 4, the city council will make an appointment. The city charter says that the replacement must be made between 15 and 30 days after a council member’s resignation. The city clerk will take applications for the position from District 4 residents. City council will have a special meeting to vote on the replacement.
The replacement for Wheeler will serve the remainder of her term, which ends in December 2024. Wheeler was elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
District 4 includes the South Side, South Hills and Harveytown neighborhoods.
In other business, council members voted to approve a resolution that would be the first steps toward a broadband infrastructure strategy in Huntington.
The resolution transfers $132,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority for “the purpose of initiating a broadband improvement strategy,” including finding a consultant for the project. The item was discussed in an Administration and Finance Committee meeting ahead of the council meeting.
Mayor Steve Williams said the movement of funds would be the first step in addressing the city’s broadband.
“This is going to be life-transforming and absolutely life-changing for our community over the next fifty years,” Williams said.
Council members also approved four ordinances discussed at its last meeting, including an ordinance that allows the city to publish the names of businesses that are behind on business and occupation taxes by at least a year.