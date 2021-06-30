IRONTON — State charges of trafficking in more than 400 grams of meth were dismissed after a Wheelersburg, Ohio, man was indicted on similar charges in federal court in Cincinnati, according to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson.
Fred R. Aldridge, 40, of Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, was charged in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati with possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, according to court records.
Aldridge pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug charge last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. Judge Andy Ballard sentenced him to five months in prison and gave him credit for five months of time served.
He was charged with aggravated trafficking in 336 grams of meth in an Ironton motel on Jan. 25. He also was charged with aggravated possession of another 80 grams of meth in several other drug possession charges. Those charges, upon conviction, carried prison sentences of more than 20 years, Anderson said Monday.
The charges, which included possession of some 416 grams of meth, against Aldridge were dismissed in Ironton after the federal case was filed, Anderson said. The case was dismissed since Aldridge faces more time in federal court, he said.
The Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Aldridge Jan. 25 in Ironton.
The federal indictment also seeks to forfeit to the United States any property derived from the sale of drugs, according to the indictment. The forfeiture allegation seeks $2,335 from Aldridge.
The federal charges were filed by the Office of Timothy D. Oakley, assistant U.S. attorney. It was assigned to Judge Matthew McFarland.