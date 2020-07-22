Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Summer days are naturally long, but with an absence of playdates, vacations, camps and other usual time-fillers for youngsters and lunch dates and club meetings for adults, they can stretch on longer than usual.

As the country continues to exercise caution during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, families are increasingly turning to outdoor pursuits and good, old-fashioned neighborhood playing to while the days away.

On a hot Tuesday, Daniel Teters took his sons — 3-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Logan — fishing from the boat ramp at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.

Nearby in Kiwanis Park, a group of friends continued their weekly tradition of meeting up in a socially distanced outdoor gathering along Fourpole Creek in Huntington. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has moved their weekly meetups from local restaurants in an effort to practice guidelines designed to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.