HUNTINGTON — Summer days are naturally long, but with an absence of playdates, vacations, camps and other usual time-fillers for youngsters and lunch dates and club meetings for adults, they can stretch on longer than usual.
As the country continues to exercise caution during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, families are increasingly turning to outdoor pursuits and good, old-fashioned neighborhood playing to while the days away.
On a hot Tuesday, Daniel Teters took his sons — 3-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Logan — fishing from the boat ramp at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Nearby in Kiwanis Park, a group of friends continued their weekly tradition of meeting up in a socially distanced outdoor gathering along Fourpole Creek in Huntington. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has moved their weekly meetups from local restaurants in an effort to practice guidelines designed to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.