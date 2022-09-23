The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220819 gupta 02.jpg
Buy Now

White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta speaks with media members following an event at PROACT on Aug. 18, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia is set to receive $44.3 million in grants and an increase in other resources from the White House to help its effort in combating — and eventually ending — the opioid crisis.

Announced Friday, the opioid response grant of $44,337,509 was awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. It was part of $1.5 billion awarded to all states and U.S. territories as part of National Recovery Month by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

