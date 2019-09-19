HUNTINGTON - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he speaks weekly with the director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy on issues related to the opioid crisis.
Kendel Ehrlich, deputy director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy, visited Huntington on Wednesday, aiming to learn more about how the city is bouncing back after the height of the crisis in 2016. Ehrlich, a former first lady of Maryland, was appointed to her post in July.
"We came to see what is continuing to happen here and what are the successes," Ehrlich said. "We want to be able to spread the word that you can be a city in crisis and then be a city of solutions. So we are here to learn about that."
Ehrlich and Anne Hazlett, senior adviser for rural affairs at the Office of National Drug Control Policy, toured PROACT and Project Hope with Williams.
PROACT, which stands for Provider Response Organization for Addiction, Care and Treatment, is a one-stop shop for people with substance abuse disorder. The building offers a host of services to people, from intake to recovery and sobriety, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT).
"We know on the national level that MAT works," Ehrlich said. "So we recognize some people don't choose to use MAT assistance, but for the people that do, we know that works in the opioid space."
Williams said Ehrlich and Hazlett's visit to Huntington stems from a meeting he had earlier this month at the White House with James W. Carroll, director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy. Williams said he and Carroll speak weekly and have each other's phone numbers on "speed dial."
"We are pleased with the partnership that we have, and it's a testament to what is occurring here and how the community is coming together in a unique fashion," Williams said. "This is a strong indication of the partnership we have with the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Trump administration."
One of the strengths Huntington has is "breaking down silos," which is the encouragement of free thought, Hazlett said. She learned how the city and Marshall Health have developed strategies to tackle addiction, such as creating Project Hope. Project Hope is a transitional living complex for women recovering from substance use disorder and their children.
"Breaking down silos can happen in a town of 50,000 like Huntington or 500 people like we see in rural parts of the state," Hazlett said. "There's an understanding that in this crisis, there's no room for silos - we need people to know the strength they bring to the table, and work together for that result."
Ehrlich and Hazlett's visit was a recent example of White House officials taking an interest in the city's recovery efforts. First lady Melania Trump visited the city in July for an hour-long discussion with local and state leaders. She previously came to Huntington in October 2017 for a tour of Lily's Place, which treats babies and infants suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.