PRICHARD — Approximately 200 third graders visited Whites Creek Family Farm in Prichard on Friday, giving students an up-close look at how a working farm is run.
The Whites Creek Family Farm is run by the Thompson family, and Travis Thompson said the activities were to get Wayne County elementary students familiar with the jobs on a farm and what products come from the animals.
“I hope that as the kids get older and realize where their food comes from that it gives them a reason to support local farms and buy local food, which is healthier for kids and their families but also it’s healthy for local economies,” he said.
The students had the chance to eat homemade butter, apple butter and ice cream during the visit.
They also fed cows, saw how animals were cared for and caught a glimpse of what farm life was like in the past.
Wayne Elementary third grader Rowan White said his favorite part of the visit was seeing how injured animals get treated because his cousin was helping with the demonstration. A close second-favorite activity was getting ice cream.
“The ice cream would be my favorite part because they showed how it does it, how it gets made, and it kind of tastes like coconut,” he said.
West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt also visited the farm on Friday.
Leonhardt said it was great to see so many students learning about farming, and he thinks it’s important for them to learn at a young age about local produce and livestock that can be raised in their own communities.
“What we need to do is we need to shorten that distance from where our food is grown to where it’s consumed,” he said. “If they start understanding that a West Virginia grown food is healthier for them, when they become adults, they’re going to start asking for it and they’re going to look for it. So what we’re doing is we’re building the market for the local farmer, and the more we build the market for the local farmer, the better it is for the economy.”
Leonhardt said growing and distributing food locally also cuts down on the need to transport goods from other states and reduces emissions. Leonhardt said there is no industry in West Virginia other than farming that is good for the individual, the economy and the environment.
This is the third year the farm has invited local school children to visit, Thompson said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
