PRICHARD — Approximately 200 third graders visited Whites Creek Family Farm in Prichard on Friday, giving students an up-close look at how a working farm is run.

The Whites Creek Family Farm is run by the Thompson family, and Travis Thompson said the activities were to get Wayne County elementary students familiar with the jobs on a farm and what products come from the animals.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

