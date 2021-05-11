CHARLESTON — Drug wholesalers accused of fueling the opioid epidemic by shipping millions of opiates to Cabell County over a nine-year period continued to blame federal regulators in court Tuesday while claiming plaintiffs were choosing certain data to pump up their case.
The city of Huntington and Cabell County argued the defendants — AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. — became culpable when 127.9 million opiate doses were sent to the county from 2006 to 2014. When the number of shipped doses decreased around 2012, users were made to turn to illicit opiate drugs, like heroin, they said.
The defendants said they did report suspicious orders to the Drug Enforcement Administration, but never heard back and were unsure of the next step to take because of lack of communication. They attribute the volume to DEA pill quotas and a rise in prescriptions written by doctors for a population with myriad health issues.
Craig McCann, a data analyst, said Monday the pill shipments were not a complex issue. Nearly 90% of the doses were sent to the county by three distribution facilities owned by the defendants and half of the opiate supply landed at nine pharmacies out of more than 40 in the county.
Plaintiffs argued when the defense reduced the number of pills shipped around 2012, it made users turn to illicit opiate drugs, like heroin.
Cabell County Commissioner Jim Morgan, accompanied by state senator and Cabell attorney Mike Woelfel, said sitting through Tuesday morning’s testimony and seeing charts from the data made the defendants’ guilt obvious to him.
It’s been years since the lawsuit was first filed and Morgan said he was glad Cabell County residents finally have their time in court.
“You sort of think, ‘Ah. Well. Let’s see what happens.’ Now we are actually here. I think it's very interesting and I’m very hopeful,” he said. “I think what all of us really hope comes from it is a way of addressing the problem and preventing it in the future.”
McCann’s testimony continued into Tuesday with single pharmacies to the amount of opiates received by three pharmacy families (Fruth, CVS and Rite Aid) at four stores each.
Charts showed the pharmacies were receiving opiates at a rate disproportionate to that of the United States average and the single pharmacies were receiving the drugs at a rate even higher.
To make the comparison, McCann used MME — morphine milligram equivalent, a tool used by doctors to compare different drugs as a simplified, unified measurement. A dose of oxycodone has a potency about 1.5 times that of morphine, for example, and MME places them on the same level.
Joe Mahady, an attorney for AmerisourceBergen, said McCann was not an expert on medical needs for opiates nor was he a doctor who could say how many prescriptions should have come out of the county. MME is not in ARCOS DEA pill data, and Mahady said it was based on McCann’s own calculations based on an equation he got from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
McCann said the ARCOS data shows four Fruth Pharmacies in Cabell County together received 14.8 million hydro- and oxycodone dosage units, or 116 million MME over the nine years, with AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health accounting for about 98% of the supply.
Four Rite Aid stores in Cabell, received 8.8 million dosage units and 72.4 million MME. While Rite Aid, which also owns a distribution center, sent 63% of hydro- and oxycodone doses, McKesson sent 64% of the MME, meaning by strength, McKesson sent larger, stronger amounts of opiates.
Four CVS stores received 124.7 million MME, 67% of which came from Cardinal Health.
Family Discount Pharmacy, a single pharmacy in Mingo County, received 15 million hydro- and oxycodone dosage units or 121 million MME. Hurley Drug Company Pharmacy in Williamson, West Virginia, received 9.8 million dosage units during that time and 64.4 million MME.
Senior U.S. District Court Judge David A. Faber, who will ultimately decide the case, asked why pharmacies so far away from Cabell County were relevant. The plaintiff attorney said it would be tied together over the next few weeks of trial.
Mahady alluded the plaintiffs were fluffing numbers and picking and choosing the highest ones to make their case.
He said at least one chart listing data from the 1990s to 2010s, which shows 255 and 275 ZIP codes, is inaccurate because it covers a broader geographic area than just Cabell County and includes all distributors, not just the “Big Three” on trial.
Mahady pointed to McCann’s testimony Monday, during which said he used three datasets to determine if the ARCOS data was accurate. What was reported to the DEA from AmerisourceBergen lined up 99.9%, he said.
“What that means is everything AmerisourceBergen shipped into Cabell County and the city of Huntington from 2006 to 2014 was reported to its federal regulator, the (DEA), right? They had it all,” he said.
He said the distributors had been asking the DEA for access to ARCOS data for over a decade so they could compare their shipments, but they would not do so.
Tuesday morning opened in court with objections from the defense, who said Cabell attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. had turned over about 130 documents Monday night he planned to use to examine a witness Tuesday.
Farrell said he did not want to give “the bad guys” a narrow look into his strategy by giving them the exact documents.
“I don’t know if they’re bad guys yet,” Faber responded. “You have to prove that.”