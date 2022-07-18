HUNTINGTON — The Wild Ramp celebrated 10 years of business Sunday, and community members were invited to enjoy cake, meet producers and learn how far the nonprofit has grown over the years.
Market Director Shelly Keeney said the birthday celebration was not just for The Wild Ramp, but also for all the local farmers and producers that partner with the Wild Ramp and have been able to grow their business over the last 10 years.
“It’s always been a community market, and I even feel like the food producers, the artisans and the farmers have a strong connection to the Wild Ramp,” Keeney said. “For them, it can be a way to meet people, to talk, to share experiences and that type of thing also while growing their business. That’s what I love about this market.”
The Wild Ramp is a community-supported, nonprofit, indoor farmers market with a goal of connecting local producers to local consumers.
Keeney told visitors about where The Wild Ramp came from, starting out with meetings with farmers and business owners and coincidentally, a Marshall University sociology project at the same time.
Then-Marshall students Christa Galvin, Kelly Cox and Lauren Kemp worked with Unlimited Future, Create Huntington, Huntington’s Kitchen and more to learn more about the local supply and demand for produce.
Nonprofit organization Tri-State Local Foods was eventually formed, and started out in Heritage Station in 2012, but moved to its current location at 555 14th St. W. in 2014.
Now, The Wild Ramp works with roughly 125 different farmers, food producers and product producers. Keeney said while that is a large variety of producers, she wanted people to know that many of the contributors to the Wild Ramp contribute while also working other jobs.
“Most of those, when I say 125, are very small food producers and that is the thing that I don’t think our community realizes. Most of these farmers and producers, this is not their main business, they work outside the home, and they all do it for different reasons and bring the product in and it works for them,” she said.
Sue Hovemeyer, the creator of Sue’s Nourishing Herbs at The Wild Ramp, is also a midwife and said her products started out as teas, salves and oils that aid in childbearing and beginning-of-life nourishment. Hovemeyer began selling her products at The Wild Ramp in 2019, and said the farmers market is an ideal place for her.
“This is the perfect place because I don’t have the business overhead,” she said. “I can come here, I can keep my stock up and it’s a win-win. All of this is a win-win for our local producers.”
Hovemeyer has expanded her tea production by including energizing and mood-lifting products, even recently including festive products such as Sue’s Red, White and Blue Tea.
The ease of selling at The Wild Ramp makes Hovemeyer happy, she said, and she described coming in to see others buying her products as fulfilling.
Hovemeyer said the 10-year celebration was great for new and repeat customers alike to learn more about what The Wild Ramp offers, and she encourages others to keep supporting their local producers.
“Supporting our local vendors and our local farmers is so, so important,” she said. “And The Wild Ramp is a great place to find so many local vendors.”
Keeney said the nonprofit is looking to the future now, with plans of launching an online food hub in the near future that would reach a broader audience and allow local businesses to continue to expand.
Keeney invited anyone who is interested in learning more about The Wild Ramp to reach out or come into the market, as the employees are working to educate the community on the benefits of eating local food.
Keeney said she is grateful for those who attended the Sunday celebration, and she hopes The Wild Ramp is around for years to come.
“I hope we’re around in another 10 years for another celebration. I’m sure we will be, but you never know, it may look even more different.”