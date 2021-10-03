HUNTINGTON — The Wild Ramp held its annual Farm-to-Table Dinner on Saturday.
The evening’s menu was prepared by The Wild Ramp’s Kitchen Manager, Jedediah Thornburgh, using locally sourced ingredients from market producers. Musical entertainment was provided by Huntington Old Time Dance & Music and Chatteroi, a traditional Appalachian duo.
“The event, the market’s largest fundraiser of the year, was a resounding success,” said Shelly Kenney, the market’s director.
Keeney said after selling all 100 tickets and securing several sponsorships, The Wild Ramp raised more than $11,000.
“Proceeds from the event will be used for community programs and educational classes to further promote the relationship between The Wild Ramp’s producers and the general public,” she said. “This ties back to our organization’s mission to grow and support a vibrant, local food economy.”
Farm-to-table dinners are part of West Virginia’s emerging agritourism movement. The dinners bring together rural farmers and urban dwellers.
Keeney said the event celebrates the connection between farms, food and the greater Huntington community.
“The Farm-to-Table Dinner is one of The Wild Ramp’s two signature events, and our largest annual fundraiser,” she said. “As an organization, it is our mission to grow and support a vibrant economy and community for local food, food products, and artisan goods. We believe in the importance of purchasing and consuming local food, and we use the Farm-to-Table Dinner as another way to showcase our producers and their products to members of the community.”
After pivoting to a to-go event for 2020 due to the pandemic, the fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner took place in person outside of the market at 555 14th St. West in Huntington.
“Having an in-person event was not a decision our organization took lightly,” Kenney said. “However, we ultimately felt that it was important to hold this event to the keep the market and our producers relevant and at the top of the public’s mind even more so now that the summer harvest season has drawn to a close because we are a year-round market and still have producers making and selling product.”
Since 2014, The Wild Ramp has been bringing folks inside to its year-round market located in the heart of Old Central City.
