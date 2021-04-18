HUNTINGTON — Chef Jedediah Thornburgh has been exploring the local produce scene since taking over the kitchen at The Wild Ramp in Old Central City on Huntington’s West End in mid-March.
“Farm-to-table is more nutritious and healthier than processed and packaged foods,” Thornburgh said. “I love using good local ingredients. There is nothing like the taste of a fresh tomato right out of the garden, especially if you compare it to those you may find in the grocery store that maybe came from Florida.”
Thornburgh says he has a great fondness for farm-to-table cooking and searching for local Appalachian ingredients.
“I am passionate about food sustainability and supporting this local community. One of my jobs here is to produce products for the Harvest Kitchen, which is the farm-to-table aspect, by supporting the local farmers by using their produce and products,” he said. “I want to showcase them in a new way and try to give folks new ways to use the fresh-from-the-farm ingredients. I want them to be able to understand they can use some of the recipes here when they are cooking at home.”
Thornburgh, a Huntington native, grew up in the Westmoreland neighborhood and was in the first graduating class of Central City Elementary School.
“My father ran marble tournaments in Central City when he was a child and one year took home first prize,” Thornburgh said.
In ninth grade his aspirations were set on becoming a lawyer, until he saw famed chef Ming Tsai cooking on television, which changed his career path.
“I have been inspired by so many chefs, like Anthony Bourdain and Grant Achatz and many others,” Thornburgh said. “They gave me so many ideas and wonderful dishes that I wanted to try and incorporate into my own style and my own culture of cooking.”
A graduate of Huntington High School, he was a member of the culinary competition team, which traveled to a national competition.
“I went to college at the National Institute for Culinary Arts at Mountain State University, where I received a bachelor’s in culinary arts,” he said.
Thornburgh says since then, he has remained in Huntington honing his craft at several different local favorites. He has over 15 years of culinary experience.
“I worked at Rocco’s, Savannah’s and down at the arena for a while, but this opportunity allows me to take my cuisine in a different direction,” he said.
In addition to a new chef, Jamie Leigh is the new marketing coordinator at The Wild Ramp.
She also grew up in Huntington and later attended The Ohio State University.
“I have lived in various destination locations marketing and promoting restaurants, entertainers and artists for over 25 years,” she said.
Leigh is also a travel agent and has taken cooking classes in Paris and Tuscany.
She has planned several farm-to-table dinners in South Carolina and looks forward to upcoming events at The Wild Ramp. She said its annual festival, StinkFest, was canceled again this year due to the pandemic. Instead, they will have a Ramped Up Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
“Come and meet our new chef and kitchen manager, Jedediah Thornburgh, while he whips up some ramp-inspired dishes,” Leigh said. “Vendors will be selling ramp goodies, and we will be debuting our new Wild & Wonderful Gift Boxes.”
There is no charge to the public for the event, Leigh said.
On Friday, April 23, the night before the Ramped Up Farmers Market, The Wild Ramp will host a five-course dinner featuring Thornburgh.
“Each dish will feature fresh ramps to tantalize your taste buds,” Leigh said.
The event is limited to 20 people. Tickets can be purchased on The Wild Ramp’s Facebook page. The cost is $75 per person.
“This is also a fundraising event for us,” Leigh said. “We want to thank the community for their continued support of local food and The Wild Ramp.”
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a meet-and-greet inside The Wild Ramp, followed by a presentation by a local farmer. The ramp feast will start at 6:35 p.m., Leigh said.
“If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at the store at 304-523-7267,” she said.