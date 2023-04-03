The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s wild ramp season in Appalachia. Classified as an allium, this plant grows wild in the hills of West Virginia. Locations of patches are coveted information and everyone has a different take on the best way to eat them.

Josh Parks, from Bluefield, West Virginia, says that winters are not as harsh as they used to be, but for early settlers who experienced consistently colder, snowier winters, seeing the ramps come up was a relief.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you