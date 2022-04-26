HUNTINGTON — As the spring season continues, those in southern West Virginia are offered a chance to get a plant considered a delicacy by many — the ramp.
Ramps are a wild leek found in this neck of the woods for a short growing season from mid-April to sometimes early May. The plant has been described as a combination of the onion and garlic families.
While some people dislike the ramp’s “stinky” odor, it is coveted by professional and home chefs alike. The Wild Ramp, located in the city’s West End in Old Central City, is well known for its annual festival, StinkFest, which is back this year after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s Stinkfest will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and admission is free, according to Shelly Keeney, The Wild Ramp’s marketing director.
“Our first Stinkfest was held in 2015, and it is one of our market’s signature events that everyone looks forward to each year,” Kenney said. “Our customers begin asking about our ramp supply very early, even though ramps have a notoriously short growing season of just about a month. When we get our first batch in, they sell out immediately. As with all of our events and programs, we see Stinkfest as an opportunity to promote our producers and artisans along with our bigger nonprofit mission of growing and supporting the local food economy.”
Kenney says Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen will be selling country-style dinner plates of ham and potatoes with local ramps, coleslaw from Down Home Salads, pinto beans from Shagbark Seed & Mill and cornbread.
“Limited quantities will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis ... no preorders or substitutions,” Kenney said. “Dinners will be $13 and served from 11 a.m. until they are sold out.”
Another treat from the Harvest Kitchen that festival attendees will be able to purchase at Stinkfest is a $2 sample size of “Breakfast RAMPage Ice Cream,” made with local ramps, bacon, Durbin Farm sorghum, Snowville Creamery heavy cream and Arbaugh Farm bloody butcher grits.
Lisa’s Jars of Love will be making “Ramperoni Rolls,” a twist on her popular pepperoni rolls.
Water, Ale-8, beer and hard cider will be available for purchase.
“Additional ramp products will be available inside the market,” Kenney said.
More than 25 food and artisan vendors will be set up at the event, according to Kenney. She said children’s activities will be provided by the Huntington Children’s Museum.
The day’s musical entertainment includes Of the Dell, Corduroy Brown, Ally Fletcher, Maggie & The Farmcats, Mark Smith and Carter Miller.
Limited edition T-shirts are available now for pre-order for $25 on The Wild Ramp’s website and will be available at Stinkfest, Kenney added.
“Stinkfest is generously sponsored by Moses Automotive Group, Sara Walling, Melissa Auvil, Lady Jacqueline Skin Care Products, Butter It Up and others,” Kenney said.
Find more information on Stinkfest at wildramp.org/upcoming-events/stinkfest-2022 or on The Wild Ramp’s social media channels, @thewildramp on Facebook and Instagram.