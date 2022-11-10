PEDRO, Ohio — Crews continued to fight wildfires across the region Thursday.
In Lawrence County, the 1,300-acre Kimble Complex Fire was burning in the Ironton Ranger District of the Wayne National Forest. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was south of Telegraph Hill Road, east of Ohio State Route 93 and west of Vernon-Painter Creek Road.
The public was urged to avoid the area while firefighters worked to contain the wildfire. Significant smoke might cause decreased visibility in the area, including along Ohio State Route 93, according to Kelly S. Miller, public affairs specialist, in a news release from the Wayne National Forest.
As of Thursday morning, there were no road closures in place and no trails were affected by the fire.
Multiple small wildfires started Tuesday in the Wayne National Forest, and then burned together into a more significant, single wildfire. On Wednesday, the wildfire grew in size due to warm, dry and windy conditions and burned in a southerly direction, according to the release.
The wildfire is burning on National Forest System and privately owned lands. Several crews, engines and other resources were at the scene, and more firefighting resources were coming.
Ohio’s fall fire season runs October through November, according to forest officials.
The cause of the Kimble Complex Fire is under investigation. Updates about the fire will be posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/waynenationalforest.
Warm, dry and breezy weather Thursday across much of West Virginia kept wildfires that broke out earlier in the week smoldering and set the stage for new fires to ignite.
Fires burning on public lands Thursday included the Wildrock Wildfire in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Teays Landing area just north of the New River Gorge Bridge and began burning its way up a 900-foot canyon wall.
Later in the day, a wildfire broke out in Kanawha State Forest near the southern trailhead for the Middle Ridge Trail System.
By Thursday morning, the Wildrock Wildfire had charred an estimated 200 acres and was being fought by National Park Service fire crews from New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park. Volunteer firefighters from the Fayetteville area were deployed to protect homes and other structures in the Wild Rock residential development, which borders the national park at the rim of the gorge.
Also battling the Gorge blaze was a UH-760 Blackhawk helicopter equipped with a hoist system and 500-gallon bucket, crewed by a five-member team from the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 1-150th Assault Battalion in Wheeling.
The unit had been training for a few years on the use of the airborne firefighting system, but Thursday’s mission at the nation’s newest national park marked its first practical application.
At the Kanawha State Forest wildfire, firefighters and two fire trucks from area volunteer fire departments briefly were surrounded by flames and trapped as they approached an aviation navigation tower at the top of Middle Mountain.
“They put on their protective gear and had enough water left to knock the fire down and were able to get out without any injuries,” said Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman.
Other fires active Thursday in Kanawha County included a blaze off Brounland Road south of Southridge Center that had been burning since Wednesday. A fire in the Red Warrior area of Cabin Creek continued to blaze after breaking out earlier in the week but was believed to have been contained by Thursday afternoon, while a new fire was reported on Dry Branch of Cabin Creek.
“Let’s pray for rain,” Sigman said Thursday afternoon. “It’s supposed to be here by morning.”
According to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole were expected to sweep into West Virginia late Thursday night, replacing low humidity with tropical moisture, including 1 to 2 inches of rainfall through Friday night across much of the region.