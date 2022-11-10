The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PEDRO, Ohio — Crews continued to fight wildfires across the region Thursday.

In Lawrence County, the 1,300-acre Kimble Complex Fire was burning in the Ironton Ranger District of the Wayne National Forest. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was south of Telegraph Hill Road, east of Ohio State Route 93 and west of Vernon-Painter Creek Road.

