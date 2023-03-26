The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

An increasing number of millennial and Gen Z investors are turning to TikTok and other social media apps for financial advice. But a new study shows they are increasingly interested in professional expertise, too.

Some popular "FinTok challenges" may seem little more than child's play to older financial advisors. Yet just because young investors enjoy getting savings tips from "finfluencers" on TikTok doesn't mean financial advisors should write them off as a lost cause.

