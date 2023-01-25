HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has been appointed chairman of the National League of Cities 2023 Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee.
Williams will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities in the year-long term.
He will assist on issues involving social services, children and learning, poverty and income support, employment and workforce development, equal opportunity, education, Social Security and seniors, individuals with disabilities, public health care, mental health parity, and immigration reform.
“I am proud to lead our efforts to establish workforce development opportunities, solutions to the opioid/fentanyl epidemic, solutions to mental and behavioral health issues and solutions to combat homelessness,” Williams said in a press release issued Wednesday.
“The wonder of collaborating through the National League of Cities is we all have unique solutions that we are creating in our individual communities. … While our approaches may differ, the issues are remarkably similar.”
NLC President and Tacoma, Washington, Mayor Victoria Woodards announced Williams’ appointment.
It is the fifth consecutive year on the committee for Williams.
As chairman of the committee, Williams will also help shape policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home.
“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” Woodards said in the press release. “I am excited to have Mayor Williams serve as chairman of the Human Development Committee and look forward to working with him to ensure every city, town and village in this nation has the resources they need to thrive.”
The committee will also include Vice Chair Adriana Rocha Garcia, a councilmember in San Antonio, Texas, and Vice Chair Doreen Garlid, a councilmember in Tempe, Arizona.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.