Mayor Steve Williams speaks at the 2022 Open to All Picnic at Ritter Park in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has been appointed chairman of the National League of Cities 2023 Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee.

Williams will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities in the year-long term.

