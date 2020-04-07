HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on Tuesday appointed Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell to serve in the position permanently, following what the mayor described as a four-month interview process.
Cornwell, a 24-year veteran of the Huntington Police Department, was named interim chief on Dec. 16 after former chief Hank Dial was made city manager. Huntington City Council will vote on Cornwell's appointment during its April 13 meeting.
Williams said he used the past four months as Cornwell's interview process for the position, observing his leadership skills, his vision for the police department, his communication with officers and his ability to lead during times of crisis.
“During this time, Chief Cornwell was the architect of HPD’s adjustment to the new 12-hour work shifts, which allows the Police Department to increase the number of officers patrolling our neighborhoods,” Williams said in a news release. “He has a breadth of experience that enables him to speak with institutional and professional expertise with each member of the rank and file.”
Cornwell began his career at the police department on June 24, 1996, being hired as a probationary police officer. He served as a patrol officer until he was promoted in 1998 to the rank of corporal and was assigned to oversee training. He has also worked in the Records and Administrative bureaus, served as midnight shift commander, coordinated the Office of Professional Standards and served as captain of the Patrol Bureau.
“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Huntington alongside the men and women of the Huntington Police Department for the past 24 years, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this new capacity,” Cornwell said in the release. “Any success I have achieved in my career is owed to the efforts of all of our officers.”