HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams’ proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 includes the largest budgets ever for the city’s police and fire departments and 5% pay raises for all nonunion employees.
Before making his annual State of the City address Friday, Williams presented to the City Council his proposed 2020-21 budget totaling $58.3 million. The budget will require council approval before it is formally adopted.
The city is projected to finish the current fiscal year with a $9 million unassigned fund balance, $5 million of which Williams wants to invest in the Fire Department, the Police Department and Public Works, among other things. This also will include an increased contribution to the animal shelter and money for administrative employee raises.
For the Huntington Fire Department, Williams is recommending $537,000 for the department’s capital outlay account. This will include the purchase of a new rescue/ladder truck, which would be the third consecutive budget year that includes funding for a new fire apparatus.
It also includes $100,000 for the department’s uniform safety gear account, which will help purchase 50 new sets of turnout gear for firefighters. This will be in addition to 50 sets that were purchased in the current fiscal year.
Williams is recommending doubling the department’s current training budget from $25,000 to $50,000. The budget also includes funding for a new executive officer position, which was a recommendation from a West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office report into reported equipment failures in the department.
The report said the relationship between management and rank-and-file officers had become strained over the years and this new position will help bridge that gap, said Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director.
For the Huntington Police Department, Williams’ proposal includes $341,000 for the department’s capital outlay account. This will include the purchase of five new police cruisers that is keeping in line with a regular fleet replacement program. Over the past two years, the city has purchased 16 new police cruisers and 11 detective vehicles.
Williams is proposing $13.7 million for police personnel, which includes the addition of a records clerk, a forensics investigator position and a property/evidence clerk.
The Forensics Investigation Unit position will be a civilian position and will eliminate the need for the replacement of a police officer in that unit. The evidence clerk is currently a contracted position, but has proven worthy enough to include as a permanent position in the proposed budget, said City Manager Hank Dial.
In the Public Works Department, the proposed budget includes funding for one new code enforcement officer and one new code enforcement vehicle. The city currently has four code enforcement officers on staff. Williams wanted to make that investment after meeting with several community organizations over the year, Chambers said.
“One thing we heard from the public is that they want to see even more attention toward code enforcement,” he said.
The proposed budget includes $1.6 million for street paving, $750,000 for street repairs and $100,000 for the sidewalk replacement program. Williams is proposing $200,000 toward the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, which is a $50,000 increase from the current fiscal year.
He is also proposing 5% in wage increases for nonunion, administrative employees. This matches 5% raises given to union members representing the city’s police, fire and public works departments in the coming fiscal year.
City Council has the final say on the bottom line of the budget. It will schedule hearings with Williams and his department heads over the next several weeks to go over the budget and make any changes. The city must submit a balanced budget to the state Auditor’s Office by late March.