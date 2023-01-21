HUNTINGTON — With his tenure as mayor of Huntington coming to an end in less than two years, Steve Williams is mulling over his political future, which could include a run for governor.
Since taking office in 2013, Williams became the first mayor of the city to serve three terms, the limit allowed by the current city charter. With his political future unclear and the rumor mill swirling, Williams confirmed during a meeting with The Herald-Dispatch Editorial Board last week that he is contemplating adding his name to the list of candidates for West Virginia’s next governor.
“It’s on the table open for discussion right now,” he said.
According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, Williams would be the first Democrat to put his name into the hat. Six Republicans have filed: Terri Bradshaw, Moore Capito, Alexander David Gasserud, Chris Miller, Mac Warner and Rashida Yost. S. Marshall Wilson has filed candidacy papers under the America Coming Together party.
With West Virginia’s red-state status, Williams said he knows it would be an uphill battle.
“The one thing I do know is I am not done yet. I am far from being done yet,” he said. “Now, what I need to determine is where I can best serve and that’s part of what we are considering.”
A graduate of Huntington High School, Williams was a member of the Young Thundering Herd football team. He graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He also holds a master of public administration from West Virginia University.
In the 1980s Williams acted as Huntington city manager and was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for two terms. Before becoming mayor, Williams also served on the Huntington City Council.
Williams was a candidate for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional district seat in 2018, but he withdrew his name to focus on Huntington’s issues.
His tenure as mayor came at a time when Huntington’s future was bleak as it faced an economic downturn and a raging opioid crisis. In 2017, Huntington was named a $3 million recipient of America’s Best Communities competition for its comprehensive plan to address the economic downturn. The city has received about $55 million in additional grants and contributions since the competition started in 2015.
Williams has also worked to revitalize the West End of Huntington and the Coalfield Development Corp., as well as the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor.
Williams’ final term as mayor ends at the end of 2024.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.