HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams said he is in the initial steps of choosing a replacement for Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.
Last week, the chief announced his retirement from the department. He has served Huntington for 25 years in various roles.
Williams on Tuesday said the first step is to determine an interim police chief. The next phases would be an application process, candidate interviews and ultimately announcing the hire of a permanent chief.
Williams explained the process during a Herald-Dispatch Editorial Board meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“I think our officers have done a tremendous job with Chief Cornwell,” Williams said.
He highlighted the inclusion of a 12-hour shift, which allows more officers to be on the streets.
Cornwell will retire July 2. He joined the Huntington Police Department as a probationary officer in 1996. He became a patrol officer before being promoted to corporal in 1998 and oversaw training. Throughout his time with the department, Cornwell worked in the records and administrative bureaus, was a midnight shift watch commander, coordinated the Office of Professional Standards and was captain of the Patrol Bureau.
Williams said one big question he will ask potential candidates will be, “How does policing in 2021 need to adjust?” In recent years, conversations about police brutality have been at the forefront of the nation. A movement to “Defund the Police” has also gained national support, but Williams said he would not support that.
Williams said HPD needs to be more diverse in recruiting and have a focus on community policing.
“It’s a difficult time to be a police officer,” Williams said.
The city is looking at ways to further support the department, he said.
Earlier this year, the ribbon was cut on the new Compass Wellness Center at the Jean Dean Public Safety Building. The center was created through funding from the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ U.S. Mayors Challenge. Williams said Tuesday that the facility allows first responders to have access to job-specific exercise. The center includes coaches for fitness and mental health.
Cornwell was appointed as interim police chief in December 2019 after the previous chief, Hank Dial, became city manager. Cornwell was later approved by City Council in April 2020 to fill the role permanently. Since 2014, Huntington has had four police chiefs.
Williams said Dial stepped into the role of city manager to bridge communication between city government and the police department. After the Kulture nightclub shooting on New Year’s Day 2020, Williams said, a discrepancy was found in information the police department had and the information other city departments had.
Since 2017, overall criminal offenses have declined in Huntington. From 2017-20, there was a 31.89% decrease. For 2021, from January to May, crime is also down when compared to the first five months of each year since 2017.