HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams said that economic development is a key focus for using the city’s $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The mayor spoke about plans in the works for using the funds during his reports to City Council on Monday. He said he plans to continue to update the council in the future.
“In essence, everything that we are seeking to do in the Rescue Plan is based upon the principal of economic development,” Williams said.
When it comes to spending the $40 million, Williams wants to leverage the dollars on a $5 to $1 ratio, meaning the city aims to bring in more investment through the use of the funds.
“The reality is that we’ve been spending eight years preparing for this time that we have right now,” Williams said. The city created the Huntington Innovation Plan as part of it’s entry for the America’s Best Communities competition, which the city won a grant of $3 million. The plan calls for a large broadband project and development in the Highlawn Brownfields, Fairfield and the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor and in Huntington’s West End and Westmoreland areas. The City Council previously approved using $132,000 for a broadband consultant.
The mayor previously said that some of the funds would be used to clear the former Flint Group Pigments property, part of which was purchased by Marshall University for a future baseball stadium. Williams expanded on that comment on Monday, adding that it is not yet clear how much of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used or if possible funding may come from the federal infrastructure bill. The city cannot help fund the baseball stadium construction, but the university needs aid in clearing the site, he said. A road would also need to be redesigned near the stadium’s parking lot, though funds for this is covered by non-ARPA funds, he said. Williams added that this help from the city would be subject to council approval. He estimated the cost of this project being $10 million, with $8 million being used for clearing the site and $2 million for designing the street.
“The stadium must be opened for use by the spring of 2024,” the mayor said. “They can’t have a stadium open by the spring of 2024, then we will utilize that money elsewhere.”
In addition to this use of funds, Williams outlined other projects that are being considered for American Rescue Plan Act funds. While many of the details are still being determined, he shared the following ideas:
- Allowing each council member $100,000 for use on priority projects in their district. At-large members can use funds across the city. Each project must meet American Rescue Plan guidelines.
- Construction of a senior well-being center in the west part of Huntington.
- Repaying and recouping the city’s loss of revenue during the pandemic. Williams said the city has estimated that the city had a loss revenue of $11.2 million and this was verified by the State Auditor’s Office.
During the Administration and Finance Committee prior to the City Council meeting, Williams presented a resolution that would give $3,000 in premium pay to city employees, and funds to the Huntington Water Quality Board, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, Community Block Development Grant and the Huntington Municipal Parking Board for similar payments to their employees, for essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pay would be made in three installments. Part-time employees would get a payment of $1,500. This resolution, which would allow spending up to $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, will come before the City Council at a future meeting.
In other business, council members approved two purchases. The first was to buy property at 609 10th St., which is near the Jean Dean Public Safety Building. The department plans to use the property as an additional parking spot. The purchase price will be $80,000 with forgiveness of $2,692 in fees. The second purchase was for a new Chevy Silverado truck to be used at Mountain Health Arena. The vehicle cost is $47,684.
Council members also approved the creation of a part-time coordinator of diversity development. The position will be in the city’s Human Resources Department and will have a salary of $18,993 a year. Williams said the candidate for the position is former Huntington-Cabell NAACP Chapter President Sylvia Ridgeway.
Additionally, the council approved the city’s fall street paving program. The list has 36 projects across all nine council districts and is $1,182,751.91.