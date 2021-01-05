HUNTINGTON — Huntington mayor Steve Williams was sworn in last week to his third, and most likely final, term during a private ceremony.
Williams was sworn in Dec. 29 for his third four-year term by Evan Jenkins, chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. The ceremony was held in private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Democrat was first elected to office as the city’s 47th mayor, and fifth under the current charter, in 2012. Huntington’s mayors are elected to four-year terms. By ordinance, they may only serve three consecutive terms.
Williams has a political science bachelor’s degree from Marshall University and a master’s degree from West Virginia University in public administration. He also served as a Huntington city councilman from 2009-12 and in the House of Delegates from 1987-94. He was Huntington’s city manager in 1984-85 and its economic development director from 1981-84.
During his campaign, Williams said he would use the term to continue to focus on the city’s finances, crime and the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are prepared to withstand a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, a once-in-a-lifetime economic crisis, a once-in-a-lifetime social unrest and demonstrate how a nation and world can be transformed by a small community committed to be an agent for transformational unity,” he said.
He said as the city heads toward the end of the pandemic, its residents face a level of uncertainty that affects every aspect of life as the city starts to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
“The City of Huntington has established itself over and over again as a city of compassion,” he said. “Of all that our city has been able to do, been able to withstand — its compassion is recognized and acknowledged by any who visit, who relocate, who return. Huntington’s compassion is its greatest asset.”
Williams credited his wife, administration and city employees for helping his visions over the last eight years come to life.