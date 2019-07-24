HUNTINGTON - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he will seek a third term in the 2020 election.
Williams, a Democrat who was first elected the city's 47th mayor in 2012, said a more formal campaign kickoff event would come at a later date. In the meantime, he wants people to know he intends to run once again. There are several goals and initiatives he's started, and he wants to see them carried out, he said.
"The main reason is my work isn't done," Williams said Tuesday. "I really believe if I'm worth my starch, I need to finish what I started."
Williams said he wants to see construction of the proposed Marshall University baseball stadium and redevelopment of former industrial properties in the Fairfield neighborhood. In 2017, Huntington won the $3 million grand prize for the America's Best Communities competition to make redevelopment of those properties a reality. The baseball stadium and redevelopment had been a goal of the city for many years. The plan is now being brought to fruition by the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, of which Williams is a member.
"The city is in the strongest financial position we have been in decades," he said. "I think it would be fair to say we now have the opportunity to be able to really do some significant things."
Huntington's mayors are elected to four-year terms. By ordinance, they may only serve three consecutive terms.
Williams was elected mayor in 2012, defeating incumbent Kim Wolfe to take the position. Prior to that, he had served as an at-large member of City Council.
He successfully won election to a second term in 2016, defeating Republican challenger Tom McCallister.
Williams was recently named to a cohort of mayors from around the world in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative. The initiative is a year-long educational opportunity for mayors to connect with educators and experts from the Harvard Business School, Harvard Kennedy School and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The goal is to help mayors manage running a city and provide opportunities for them to connect with one another.
News that Williams would seek reelection was first reported by West Virginia MetroNews. Williams said he never considered not running for a third term.
"I got so many things going, it has never entered my mind that I wouldn't," he said.
He said it would not be fair to attend the Bloomberg educational classes without eventually expanding upon what he learns there.
"As much as we are going to learn and the resources we are going to gain access to, it would be awfully selfish to go and take all that and not plan to be here for the city to reap all those benefits," he said.
Williams said his relationship with Bloomberg Philanthropies has continued to place Huntington in the same league as cities with much larger populations. Huntington is seen as a peer among mayors from cities like San Francisco, Chicago, Warsaw, Poland, and Heidelberg, Germany, he said. Bloomberg Philanthropies also awarded the city $1 million for a plan to promote mental health and wellness for first responders.
Williams' announcement puts to rest any rumors that he may seek higher office.
In 2017, he said he would seek election to West Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, which was an open seat after then-Congressman Evan Jenkins declared a run against Joe Manchin for U.S. Senate. Williams later dropped out of the running and the seat eventually went to Carol Miller, a Republican, in 2018.
According to his online biography, Williams earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Marshall University in 1978 and a master's degree in public administration from West Virginia University in 1980. He began serving as the city's director of economic development in 1984 and was named the youngest city manager in Huntington's history later that same year. He served as city manager until Huntington switched to a strong mayor form of government in 1985.
Williams also represented Cabell and Wayne counties in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1987 to 1994.
Williams has faced several challenges during his time in office, including layoffs of police officers and firefighters in 2017. The layoffs of 24 employees were necessary to deal with a nearly $5 million budget shortfall, Williams said at the time. The city has since received a grant and approved budgets to return both departments' staffing levels.
He's also faced challenges stemming from the opioid crisis. During the height of the crisis in 2016, Huntington saw 26 overdoses in less than four hours. The city has since expanded services for those battling substance abuse and the number of overdoses has decreased. Cities from across the country now look toward Huntington for how to deal with the crisis, Williams has said.
So far, Williams has at least one challenger who has publicly declared an intention to run against him. Scott Caserta, a Republican, has filed pre-candidacy paperwork to run in 2020. Caserta is a former City Council member in District 7.
In 2014, Caserta accused Williams of wrongfully issuing a lump-sum payout to the city's former police chief. The matter went before a Cabell County grand jury, which found no probable cause that a crime had been committed.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.