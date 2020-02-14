HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is set to give his annual State of the City address on Friday.
Williams will speak at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the Huntington City Council chamber at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. He also will present council members with his proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The address and delivery of the budget is open to the public.
Williams has not released any details about the address, but he will likely focus his speech on “four pillars,” said Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director.
“I think what you’ll hear is him talking about four key pillars of his vision moving forward,” Chambers said. “That is, first and foremost, public safety, fiscal stability, economic growth and being innovative.”
Chambers added that being innovative includes new ways of overcoming the city’s challenges going into the future.
Williams also has not released any details about his proposed budget. However, during the most recent fiscal year, the city announced it was finishing with a revenue surplus for a third consecutive year. That was attributed to a greater focus on precise budgeting, aggressive collections and detecting unreported income.
The city also has caught up on pension payments after being several months behind for many years. That was attributed to the Finance Department implementing a new approval process to oversee expenditures in each of the city’s divisions and departments. An error in police and fire pension funding calculations made in a previous administration was also corrected.
For the past two years, the city has not had any findings or suggested adjustments to its required annual financial audit. A clean audit was given to fiscal year 2016-17, which was the first time the city had no findings in its audit in more than a decade.
The council has the final say on the bottom line of the budget. It will schedule hearings with Williams and his department heads over the next several weeks to go over the budget and make any needed changes. The city must submit a balanced budget to the state Auditor’s Office by late March. The next budget year begins July 1.
The State of the City address will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page and on www.cityofhuntington.com. It will also be broadcast live on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system.